After a cool and cloudy Monday temperatures are going to be on a slight warming trend through the middle of the week.
We're looking much more seasonal for the next couple of days, but another cold blast is expected as we head towards the end of the week. This cold blast will be accompanied by snow chances. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/goQIP21PhD— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 7, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 20s. Wind chill won’t be much of a factor due to relatively calm winds.
Highs are expected to warm into the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Warmer temperatures will continue to push into the region on Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Precipitation chances will return starting on Thursday as a frontal boundary pushes through the region. Thursday is looking mostly dry in the morning, but chances of rain mixed with snow will be increasing for the afternoon with a transition to snow Thursday night.
Snow showers are expected to continue into part of Friday. It’s still too early to talk about exact accumulations, but minor accumulations can be expected with this system.
Temperatures will be on a cold note on Friday and Saturday before a warm front arrives bringing much warmer air for the end of the weekend into early next week.