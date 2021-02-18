We are still dealing with snow-covered roads Thursday morning and overnight there were snow flurries, plus some frost. All of this will lead to a few extra minutes needed to get out the door.
Frigid again this morning. Temps anywhere from -5 to 5 degrees. Wind chills are as cold as -15.Some seeing flurries, some with frost. An extra 1-2 min to get vehicles cleared. #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/s9OiZUU6S0— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 18, 2021
There should be some late afternoon sunshine today and high temps might reach the lower 20s in a few areas. due to clear skies overnight, temps into Friday morning might be in the negatives again.
The frost bite risk also continues today nd tomorrow as wind chill lows will be around -10 to -15. This risk and overall wind chill factor will improve a lot over the upcoming weekend
The risk for frostbite is still very real in Missouri today and tomorrowWe will finally get warmer temperatures by the weekend #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/IfrTKw5lMQ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 18, 2021
INTO THE WEEKEND
The trends of warmer weather will be apparent over the weekend as daytime highs should be above freezing for the first time in a few weeks! I see Saturday as the best day as Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow.
This chance for rain and snow will be scattered throughout the day and mainly focused over northern Missouri to southern Iowa. there may be some 'shift' in the north to south track of this storm system which would change impacts to travel around Missouri.
Overall, it does appear that air temps would be warm enough to keep most precipitation as mainly rain with some snow mixing in later in the day.
The Climate Prediction Center shows that most of the eastern 2/3rds of the country should be back to near, or above normal temperatures to close out the month of February. This should hopefully lead to lots of snow melt and improved road conditions.