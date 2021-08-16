We know in August that humidity is a mainstay of the forecast. We have enjoyed the low humidity over the last few days, but we are moving back to what we would typically expect for August humidity.
TUESDAY’S OUTLOOK
A little patchy fog is possible to kick off the day with out-the-door temperatures in the middle 60s. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with heat index values near 90°.
HEAT INDICES RETURN AGAIN
Tuesday’s humidity will remain at a fairly comfortable level for this time of the year, but with the increasing humidity the heat index will gradually become more of a factor through the rest of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s, to near 90°, but with the increase in humidity it will feel like the middle 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Isolated “pop-up” showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Higher chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in for Friday and that should work to keep temperatures a touch lower.
Isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend and temperatures will once again warm back to the upper 80s and lower 90s.