Temperatures have been pretty stagnant through the week and that trend is going to continue for the next several days.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Very patchy fog is possible near river valleys, but most locations shouldn’t expect fog. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with highs warming to the upper 80s in the afternoon.
HUMIDITY INCREASES
Humidity will be on the increase over the next few days, meaning that on Thursday and Friday it will feel sticky at times. That is expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday.
While an increase in humidity is expected on Sunday, that will coincide with slight chances of rain returning to the forecast.
LOOKING AHEAD
Passing showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Sunday and increase for Monday. This rain chance should help cool temperatures slightly with highs returning to the lower to middle 80s.