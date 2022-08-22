Webstory Image.png

We hear the phrase “wait 5 minutes and the weather will change” often in Missouri and our weather does tend to change rather quickly, but this week that isn’t the case as quiet and stable weather will continue through the work week.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST

Winds will be relatively calm overnight with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible to start the day, but this will quickly dissipate with highs warming to the middle 80s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will have very little movement for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chance will arrive at the back end of the weekend into early next week as a more active pattern starts to kick in to gear.

8 Day PM.png

