Now that April is over, we can look at the rainfall climatology. April was slightly wetter than average, but this allowed us to catch up to our yearly average after the drier winter.
As we enter May, the stormy pattern does not let up through the first week of May. Two distinct chances of rain and thunderstorms are possible this week, the first on Monday and the second Thursday into Friday.
SUNDAY
The same low pressure system that brought all the rain and strong storms the last several days is still spinning over Minnesota. This low pressure is sending cloud cover towards northern Missouri. Most of these clouds should stay north of central Missouri, leading to a mostly sunny sky for most.
This means temperatures will warm into the upper 60s, although a touch cooler than they were yesterday.
The other main story today is the wind, wind gusts could be up to 30mph this afternoon. The winds will be gustier over northern Missouri, closer to that low pressure.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
The low pressure finally moves out by tomorrow, but is immediately replaced by our next storm system moving out of the Rocky Mountains. You will wake up to an increase in cloud cover Monday morning. While Monday morning will be dry, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon across central Missouri. So bring that umbrella to work or school!
Into the evening, strong storms from Kansas and Oklahoma will move into southern Missouri by the nighttime hours. Like many of our storm systems this year, these strong storms will weaken as they move towards central Missouri. However, they could be strong enough to produce some isolated damaging winds close to the Lake of the Ozarks.
For this reason, we are in a Storm Mode 1 for that region. Most of central Missouri will not see strong storms. However, rainfall will be widespread. Rainfall amounts from 1-2" is possible by the time the storms move away Tuesday morning.
WEDNESDAY-WEEKEND
Temperatures on Tuesday into Wednesday will be slightly cooler than average, but both days will be dry.
Rain and storms move back in by Wednesday night, these will hang around through the day on Thursday into Friday. While it will not rain the entire time, the possibility for rain is throughout the period. Thunderstorm chances are lower this second time, thus severe chances are also quite low.
By the weekend, we finally dry out some, and temperatures warm into the 70s.