Tuesday temperatures were limited by morning fog and cloud cover. A few breaks in the clouds are possible this evening, but overall we will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 40s.
Showers and thunderstorms will return as we head into Wednesday and rain chances will continue into Thursday
THE FIRST ROUND OF STORMS
Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. The first round will occur in the late morning. If you are headed out the door in the early morning hours it will likely be dry, but we’ll be watching storms moving in from the west.
Showers and thunderstorms will start to become widespread from 7-9am and these storms will continue through the early afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing small, dime to quarter size, hail and heavy rainfall along with cloud-to-ground lightning.
There should be a drier period in the early afternoon hours before the second round of showers and thunderstorms develop in the mid-late afternoon and evening
THE SECOND ROUND
The next round of thunderstorms is likely to develop in the middle of the afternoon. We will need to watch for an isolated strong storm or two in the afternoon over central Missouri, but the overall severe threat will be low due to low levels of instability and an atmosphere that has been worked over.
Rain in the afternoon and evening will have the potential to be moderate to heavy at times. Small hail will still be possible, along with gustier winds.
Showers and thunderstorms will become just showers as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain will become much lighter in the process as colder air starts to filter in. Thursday’s high temperatures are likely to only reach the middle 40s. In fact, there is a very slight chance that a snowflake or two could mix into Thursday’s light rain thanks to a cold northerly wind gusting 30-40 mph.
Rain will come to an end late Thursday afternoon.
STORM MODE INDEX
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this event. This means there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.
The overall severe weather threat is low, but we will need to watch for some small hail on Wednesday morning and then again early Wednesday afternoon. A strong wind gust or brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out, but those threats are unlikely.
The reason the Storm Mode Index is at a 2 is because of the threat for flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1” to 3” across the region and this rain will be falling on a ground that is already saturated from the rain we’ve seen over the last week.
Most of that 1-3” of rain will fall Wednesday. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown.
LOOKING AHEAD
In addition to the rain on Thursday, it will be a chilly and windy day! Highs will only reach the middle 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s on Saturday and to the 60s on Sunday. Get outside and enjoy it!
Rain chances will return for early next week with seasonal temperatures.