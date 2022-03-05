For those attending the True/False Film Fest this weekend, or have any other weekend plans, keep that umbrella nearby. Although most of the weekend should be dry, there could be periods of showers and thunderstorms.
WARM AND BREEZY SATURDAY
Saturday will be the last warmer day of the next several days, high temperatures could reach the middle 70s this afternoon. A few spots over southern Missouri could approach the upper 70s to near 80.
These temperatures will be achieved with the help of some breezy winds. Sustained winds between 15-20mph with occasional wind gusts up to 40mph.
A WET WEEKEND
This weekend could feature two waves of rain and thunderstorms, the first wave will move through this afternoon and this evening. The second, much more widespread round will be Sunday night and Monday morning.
Round 1: Saturday Afternoon
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed central Missouri in a Storm Mode of 1 (0-5 scale) for the storms this afternoon. Meaning while we do not expect many issues, you still will want to pay attention, particularly if you will be spending your Saturday evening away from home.
Clouds will increase through the morning, but we will remain dry until the mid-afternoon hours. A few showers and a rumble of thunder are possible ahead of the cold front, but these storms are not expected to be severe.
A line of storms will develop along the cold front over northwestern Missouri and quickly will enter Mid-MO after 7pm. Along this line there is the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, enough to snap trees and power poles. Other threats include some small hail. The tornado threat is extremely low, but can not completely be ruled out.
The line of storms will weaken as it moves through central Missouri, and the thunderstorm chances wind down by midnight.
Round 2: Sunday Night into Monday Morning
Most of the day on Sunday will remain dry, but after 6pm a much more widespread rain and storm chance enters. Although there is no severe weather, these storms can produce some moderate rainfall and lightning. Most of the rain and storms should be out by 2am Monday morning.
Most of our rainfall accumulation will come from this round, with spots up to 1" of rainfall possible.
There is the chance of some snowflakes behind the rain. No accumulation is expected except northern Missouri where a dusting on grassy surfaces is possible. Any snow that falls will melt quickly as temperatures warm above freezing.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Our temperatures drop into early this week with highs dipping into the 40s and lows into the 20s. Temperatures warm slightly through the middle of the week into the 50s before our next cold front drops them.
Some moisture is possible with that Thursday/Friday system, but too early to pin down any specific details.
What we are more confidant in is a big cooldown into next weekend, some of these temperatures will be well below-average for early March. Next weekend could have highs in the 30s and lows in the 10s.