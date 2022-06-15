Get used to heat and humidity. It is here to stay for the remainder of the month with no major cool-downs expected for the rest of the month.
The heat advisory is set to continue until Thursday evening for central and eastern Missouri as heat indices will reach near 100 Wednesday, near 103 Thursday.
Storms may be possible this evening and tonight, plus Thursday night, especially over western and northwestern Missouri. This chance for storms will be isolated and around 30% or less - So, not everyone will receive rain.
CLIMATE STATS: The most 90 degree days we have had in June was 21 of 30 days in 1934...Tied for 4th place on this list are the very recent years of 2018 and 2016 with 19 days at or above 90 degrees. There's a chance we end June 2022 with 18 days.
So far in June, we have had three days at 90 degrees or warmer, but we expect the next 10 days to feature temps above 90 degrees...This is quickly turning into one of the warmest June months on record for Columbia.
While Thursday and Friday feature increased humidity, there will be a reduced humidity early this weekend.
The heat waves do not appear done with Missouri just yet either. After the weekend, temps will soar once again and could reach triple digits/record highs early next week.