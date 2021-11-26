Rain early Thursday morning jumped us up to 51.01" for an annual total. This means, with just over a month left in the year, we already know we're living in at least the sixth wettest year on record.
A dry pattern is expected over the next week.
High temperatures are going to fluctuate by roughly 10-degrees each of the next three days. If you're tired of the roller coaster we've been on in November, good news, a steadier pattern is set for much of next week.
A warm front with take us to the upper 50s on Saturday, then a cold front drops us down to the upper 40s on Sunday (a seasonal day for this time of year!), and then a warm front on Monday will bump us back into the upper 50s, around 60, on Monday. Temperatures will likely hold near that 60-degree mark for much of next week. Temperatures such as these are 10-degrees above average for this time of year.
In other words, we'll end November and begin December on a warm note.
We don't have any promising chances for precipitation over the next week. Expect dry time and a mix of sun and clouds.
Winds will be breezy at times, but nothing strong.
Much of the United States will stay above average in temps through at least the first week of December.