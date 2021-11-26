Webstory Image.png

Rain early Thursday morning jumped us up to 51.01" for an annual total. This means, with just over a month left in the year, we already know we're living in at least the sixth wettest year on record. 

A dry pattern is expected over the next week.

High temperatures are going to fluctuate by roughly 10-degrees each of the next three days. If you're tired of the roller coaster we've been on in November, good news, a steadier pattern is set for much of next week.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

A warm front with take us to the upper 50s on Saturday, then a cold front drops us down to the upper 40s on Sunday (a seasonal day for this time of year!), and then a warm front on Monday will bump us back into the upper 50s, around 60, on Monday. Temperatures will likely hold near that 60-degree mark for much of next week. Temperatures such as these are 10-degrees above average for this time of year.

In other words, we'll end November and begin December on a warm note. 

We don't have any promising chances for precipitation over the next week. Expect dry time and a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will be breezy at times, but nothing strong.

8 Day PM.png

Much of the United States will stay above average in temps through at least the first week of December. 

8-14 Day Outlook.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.