Seasonal temperatures have returned and they’re going to stick around through the weekend and into next week. Rain chances will return starting on Sunday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will be a warm and sunny day! Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and humidity will be noticeable, but not too uncomfortable.
Weekend Forecast: Summer-Like!Saturday: Warm & mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will be noticeable, but low. Great weather for a pool day (Don't forget the sunscreen!)Sunday: Isolated T-storms & slightly cooler #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo https://t.co/IhtWGizDhL pic.twitter.com/npD5jjeYWr— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 4, 2021
Sunday will feature a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with much more cloud cover through the day. Clouds should keep temperatures a little cooler in the lower to middle 80s. The first half of the day will be dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will ramp up through the week and it will be a much more humid pattern. While rain is expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday it won’t be a wash out and there will be dry time during the day.
Showers and thunderstorms will be very isolated in the morning and midday hours with more widespread activity in the afternoon and evening hours each day.
You’ll want the umbrella handy during this time frame, but you won’t need it all day.
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s through the week.
A drier pattern is possible beyond the next 8 days as we start to see a shift in our upper level pattern. This could change, so it’s something we’ll be watching! Stay tuned.