After a cloudy, cool Thursday with passing showers the weather story is looking a lot different as we head through the weekend
Today’s forecast
Out the door this morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to middle/upper 30s. The reason for this large difference is cloud cover that has been decreasing through the overnight hours. Moisture at the surface combined with calm winds as allowed fog to develop for parts of the region this morning.
Fog will gradually clear through the morning and be gone by 9-10AM.
Good morning! We are waking up to patchy fog across #MidMo this morning. This will clear by 9-10AM and we will see a lot of sunshine for the afternoon. I'll have the latest forecast on KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30-7AM #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/xnwNwEph4W— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 4, 2020
Temperatures will warm into the middle 40s by lunch time and to near 50° by the afternoon with increasing sunshine through the afternoon. We will gradually fall into the upper 30s for the evening hours
Weekend Forecast
Saturday will kick off with temperatures in the upper 20s and patchy fog will once again be possible. The Mizzou Tigers will be playing Arkansas in Columbia. Temperatures by kick off (11AM) will be nearing 40. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s by afternoon. Skies are expected to remain sunny through the day.
A very weak cold front will push southeast through Saturday, but will not bring moisture. This will cause temperatures to take a slight dip on Sunday. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s with highs reaching the middle 40s. You will notice additional cloud cover with partly to mostly sunny skies
Looking ahead
The average high temperature for Monday is 43 and we will be right around that with highs in the lower to middle 40s.
A warmer push of air will arrive on Tuesday bringing 50s for the middle of the week with sunny to mostly sunny skies.
We’ll be watching for a cold front at the end of the week to return us to seasonal conditions.