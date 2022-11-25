Friday
The end of the week will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. It should be a mild day for tailgating for Mizzou's last home game. You might still want to bring a jacket with you if you have any outdoor plans today.
The Weekend
Saturday starts off partly sunny with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Rain is expected to start in the evening with the heaviest precipitation being overnight. Showers start to dissipate Sunday morning with drier conditions in the afternoon. Sunday will feel much cooler as the rain cools us down to a high in the middle 40s.
Next Week
We start a slow warming trend after Sunday's cooldown which will put us right around 60 degrees on Tuesday. However, another cold front passing that night will put or high temperatures back into the 40s to end the week, along with giving us the possibility of more precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.