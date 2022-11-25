Gameday Forecast.png

Friday

The end of the week will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. It should be a mild day for tailgating for Mizzou's last home game. You might still want to bring a jacket with you if you have any outdoor plans today.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

The Weekend

Saturday starts off partly sunny with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Rain is expected to start in the evening with the heaviest precipitation being overnight. Showers start to dissipate Sunday morning with drier conditions in the afternoon. Sunday will feel much cooler as the rain cools us down to a high in the middle 40s.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

Next Week

We start a slow warming trend after Sunday's cooldown which will put us right around 60 degrees on Tuesday. However, another cold front passing that night will put or high temperatures back into the 40s to end the week, along with giving us the possibility of more precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

8 Day AM.png

