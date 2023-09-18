Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures for this morning are chilly, but will warm up nicely.
Morning temps are in the lower 50s, but will warm through the afternoon into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Also happening this morning, patchy fog is impacting Mid-Missouri but should be burned off by mid-morning.
We will be dry today, but rain chances return later this week. There will still be plenty of dry time throughout this week, but you may want the umbrella handy Wednesday through the weekend.
Temperatures will remain near average through the week, but Saturday is the first official day of fall and temperatures will be cooler.