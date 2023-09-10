Goodbye 80s, hello 70s! Sunday will be our last day in the 80s until at least next week. Sunshine will be abundant, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Overnight lows will reach the lower 60s with an isolated shower or two possible, although most of us will stay dry.
MONDAY:
Due to a cold front passing on Monday, rain chances will increase as the day progresses. However, we will not see any severe storms as the system will produce scattered showers. We cannot rule out a rumble of thunder here and there, but there is no concern for any severe weather. Most of us will stay dry for the morning commute, but rain chances will increase into the afternoon. It will be important to bring that umbrella for any afternoon activities. Highs will be in the middle 70s, with overnight lows near 60.
LOOKING AHEAD:
The 70s will stick around throughout the week and the following week, making it feel like fall. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s, which is well below average (61) for this time of year.