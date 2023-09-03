Today we were just shy of hitting 94 as a high. And while this certainly isn’t record breaking, it is unusually warm. To get an idea of what the forecast is going to be like for Labor Day, essentially take the weather from today but add a bit more humidity to it.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow will have quite a few elements in play from start to finish. Some clouds for the morning, but those begin to move out by the afternoon. Some wind gusts could top out at 20mph, so if you’re planning to have an outdoor picnic for lunch (or dinner), you may want to bring something to hold the blankets down! Humidity is also going to be on the higher end making the lower 90s we have forecasting feeling more like the mid/upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Tuesday still keeps the heat around for one more day, but by Wednesday we finally have everything starting to cool down. Wednesday through Friday could bring some isolated chances of showers which could even continue into next weekend. While confidence isn’t extraordinarily high yet, we could even see multiple days of rain next week too!