We are on a warming trend with low humidity and plenty of sunshine for Saturday. However, it’s a mixed bag weekend as rain chances return on Sunday.
Great weather to get outside this weekend! Cloud cover will return on Sunday, but rain should hold off until the afternoon and evening.We'll be in a pattern with waves of showers and thunderstorms Sunday Night through Tuesday. #MidMoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/dQIdKV8alV— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 30, 2021
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will be mainly sunny through a good chunk of the day with temperatures starting in the middle 50s and warming to the middle 80s. A few extra clouds will be possible for the afternoon and evening on our next disturbance starts to push north.
Cloud cover will continue to build Saturday night into Sunday leading to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures as a result will only fall to near 60° and warm to the middle 70s for the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will push from the south to the north through the afternoon. At this time, severe weather is unlikely though these storms could produce some locally heavy rain.
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday will feature passing showers and thunderstorms through the day, but it is possible that we will see some dry time. We will be watching the potential for a few strong to severe storms if ingredients can come together. However, the higher potential looks to be south.
A cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday bringing cooler air for the middle of the week and passing showers on Tuesday.
Another wave of moisture will be possible near the end of the week. Stay tuned!