WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Warm temperatures continue on Friday with a high around 85, the lower humidity values means no heat index. The weekend will be a warm one with highs in the middle to upper 80s and a slight increase in humidity each day will send heat index values to around 87-89 degrees during the afternoons. UV Index values will also be around 9-10, meaning you could get a sunburn in 30 minutes of being outside during peak sunlight of the day.
RAINY DAYS NEXT WEEK
Unfortunately for those who need to work outside, rainy days are forecast for several days next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be rainy and at times stormy days. Some of this rain could be heavy at times and might bring a cause for minor flooding in central Missouri if rainfall rates/amounts become heavy enough.
The later half of next week does appear to be drier and high temperatures will remain in the middle 80s through next weekend