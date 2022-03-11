The official snowfall measurement for Columbia was 4.7” of snow from Thursday and Friday. The ground remains snow covered for the next 24 hours, but a lot of melting is going to occur this weekend.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the single digits to low 10s across the region, but it will feel like -5° to 5° due to the wind chill.
The snow is done, but now it's time to get ready for the cold! Wind chills are expected to range from -5° to 5° across much of the region on Saturday morning. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/Sy6bukxznt— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 11, 2022
Afternoon temperatures will warm to the lower 30s for the afternoon under sunny skies.
SPRING FORWARD
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend in the early morning hours on Sunday. This means that we will “Spring ahead” by setting clocks forward one hour. This is also a great time to change the batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios.
Mother nature is also going to take note and boost temperatures to the upper 50s on Sunday and into the 60s for much of next week.
LOOKING AHEAD
The warmer pattern is set to continue through much of the week. Rain chances are going to be low through most of the week, but we’ll need to watch a push of moisture to our south on Monday night. We’ll also need to watch for rain chances towards the end of the week, those rain chances could bring cooler air.