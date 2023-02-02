Although Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, spring-like temps are on their way!
Temperatures this afternoon will be warmest we've been all week, but do take a drop down tomorrow.
Tomorrow morning, wind chills will be between 0 and 5 degrees so be sure to bundle up as we prepare for another cold night. Temps will gradually warm to the lower 30s with lots of sunshine.
This will be the last cold day for a while. A warming trend continues into the weekend where temps will be 10 to 15 degrees above average!
We get into the lower 50s on Saturday, middle 50s by Sunday, and lower 60s by Monday!
Breezy wind conditions will come into play this weekend. Expect wind gusts around 35mph Saturday and 40mph Sunday.
Looking ahead past the weekend, temperatures stabilize in the middle to upper 40s and chances for rain return midweek.