As you well know, it's been rainy. A drier pattern will set in for 4-5 days before more showers and thunderstorms are set to round out the month.
SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES REMAIN
While I do believe widespread showers will come to an end after Wednesday night, slight chances will remain.
On THURSDAY areas west of HWY 63 may see a pop-up shower or thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout central Missouri with highs near 80º and winds from the south gusting up to 30 mph.
FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY are looking pretty calm in terms of winds, with a mix of sun and clouds, and only a 20% chance for a brief shower or storms. While the overall energy needed for storm activity will be west of Missouri, a stray cannot be completely ruled out. High temps are expected to reach the middle 80s and lows dipping only to the middle 60s. This will feel much more like summer weather, especially with afternoon dew points in the middle 60s, that will make for sticky air.
Much of this dry time will be thanks to a high pressure system to our east. It will dominate our atmosphere for a few days and hold rain off to our west.
MORE STORMS NEXT WEEK
On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible. The high pressure that kept us dry over the weekend will weaken and push toward Florida. A new frontal boundary will then be able to move in from the west and that, along with moisture from the south, will give us renewed showers and thunderstorm capacity over Missouri.
These showers and thunderstorms may last into Memorial Day Weekend, but it is too early to know for sure. Stay tuned!