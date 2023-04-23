Sunday
We're ending the weekend with a frozen morning, and the National Weather Service has even issued freeze warnings for the entirety of mid-Missouri. If you're heading out early this morning, be sure to grab a coat! A day full of sunshine will allow us to warm into the middle 50s by this afternoon, so you'll still want a jacket later today.
Monday and the Week Ahead
More sunshine is in store for early next week, which will help push our high temperatures into the middle 60s for Monday. Temperatures will stay relatively stable with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s for the last week of April.
Rain chances return Monday night, as isolated showers are possible everyday for the week ahead. Our best chances for some beneficial, widespread rain are Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. This will cause a bit of a cool down for Saturday and next weekend.