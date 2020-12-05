It's Saturday afternoon in mid-MO, and the Tigers are fresh off an exhilarating win in the final seconds of their game against Arkansas! We couldn't have asked for better game-time conditions, with light winds and temperatures in the 50s.
If you enjoyed today's weather, there's more where that came from. We will go into the forecast in more detail below.
Overnight
Things will remain calm for Saturday evening and night. Temperatures should gradually slide back down into the 40s with the loss of the sun, ultimately reaching the 30s by 9 or 10 PM.
Low temperatures early tomorrow morning will land in the upper 20s to near 30 area-wide. Just like this morning, we could wake up to a bit of frost for our Sunday.
Sunday
Sunday will be different than Saturday in a couple key aspects. For one, we will see more cloud cover. Secondly, that increase in clouds will shave about 10 degrees off our high temperatures. We're still looking at a good day weather-wise, but it'll certainly be more December-like than today.
We'll likely wake up to a decent amount of sunshine across the area. By midday, cloudiness will likely be increasing. The afternoon hours will see more in the way of cloud cover, causing temperatures to stall out in the middle 40s across the region.
The increased cloud cover will be caused by a small disturbance passing by to our northeast. There isn't enough moisture for this to drum up any rain or snow for our area, but there's just enough water vapor in the upper levels of the atmosphere to create clouds.
Clouds currently look to stick around through Sunday night, likely thinning out as we approach Monday morning.
The Week Ahead
After a brief "setback" to near-average temperatures Sunday (the average high is 44), we will resume our warming trend for the workweek. Highs should reach 50 on Tuesday, and for Wednesday and Thursday, southerly winds and plentiful sunshine may allow temperatures to loft all the way into the upper 50s. There are even indications that Thursday might hit 60 degrees.
That's over 15 degrees above-average, and it'll certainly feel more like October than December.
Looking further down the pike, indications are that the jet stream will bend down into the Midwest around Friday and Saturday. That would be a favorable setup for storm systems to impact our weather here in mid-Missouri.
Exactly how this plays out remains to be seen, though small chances of precipitation are in the forecast for Friday - Sunday. We really need the moisture, so we'll certainly take all we can get.
Have a great afternoon, and enjoy the rest of your weekend!