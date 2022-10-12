Webstory Image.png

Rainfall totals were generally around half an inch to an inch over the last two days.

Rainfall Totals.png

This rainfall was needed, and we could still use more as dry conditions have been fairly consistent since the beginning of the summer.

Rainfall Climatology PM.png

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the middle 40s with highs warming to the middle 60s in the afternoon. It will be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is going to be breezy with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph and it will be a touch warmer near 70°.

Temperatures will remain warm on Saturday, but another cold front will pass and drop temperatures to the 60s on Sunday and to the 50s on Monday.

8 Day PM.png

