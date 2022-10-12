Rainfall totals were generally around half an inch to an inch over the last two days.
This rainfall was needed, and we could still use more as dry conditions have been fairly consistent since the beginning of the summer.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Get ready for a sunny and windy couple of days! Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s on Thursday with winds gusting up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds are expected to gust up to 30-35 mph on Friday with highs back near 70.#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/d6r5Ps277D— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 12, 2022
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 40s with highs warming to the middle 60s in the afternoon. It will be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday is going to be breezy with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph and it will be a touch warmer near 70°.
Temperatures will remain warm on Saturday, but another cold front will pass and drop temperatures to the 60s on Sunday and to the 50s on Monday.