How about that Sunday weather? After a wet Saturday, a dry and mild Sunday was just what the doctor ordered. In fact, most folks around Missouri (as of ~ 4 PM Sunday) were 20 degrees warmer than they were at 4 PM Saturday.
As we turn our attention forward to the upcoming week, we'll see things get a touch cooler, though the dry weather will stick with us for a few more days. We're breaking it all down in today's Weather Story.
Monday: A Touch Cooler
A cold front is slated to slide across mid-MO late Sunday night. It will be a weak front, and - aside from a wind shift and a few passing clouds - it'll be tough to even tell when it passes through. However, the airmass behind this front is slightly cooler. We will feel that for Monday.
Monday's highs currently look to top out in the low to mid 60s across the area. Additionally, we will see more in the way of cloud cover. Westerly winds will gust up to 25 mph at times, which could make things feel just a bit on the chilly side. You'll want a light jacket when heading outside for your Monday.
Midweek: Staying Cool & Dry
The cooler weather pattern will stick with us throughout the rest of the week. We will see varying amounts of sunshine, with the sunniest day likely being Tuesday.
Winds will also continue to be breezy, but certainly not the "hang onto your hats" kind of wind that we saw on Saturday.
After several days of seasonably cool and dry weather, chances for rain will work their way back into the picture by late-week.
Late Week: Rain Chances Return
Thursday night into Friday, indications are that a disturbance will enter the Midwest. As it does so, chances for rain will increase. It is still too early to talk about timing, locations, or specifics, but rain does appear to be a possibility for Friday. There's a chance that this rain may linger into Saturday.
Be sure to stay with us all week long as we get a better idea of how the rain will unfold Friday into Saturday. Enjoy your week!