This afternoon you might notice the blue skies might look a little more milky this afternoon, this is due to smoke from wildfires in western Canada blowing our way. Besides the change in sky color, this smoke will have little other effects. However, the smoke blowing in is a sign of the new weather pattern we are in, with drier air coming in from Canada. But will it last?
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
This will be the first dry weekend in Mid-Missouri in 2 weeks, and it so happens to fall on Independence day. Temperatures will be around average, from the mid to upper 80s. Some locations might hit 90 on Independence Day. Humidity will also creep up on Sunday, however, it is not as extreme as earlier this week. The weekend will also be mostly sunny with a few high clouds moving overhead.
FIREWORKS TIME FORECAST
In central Missouri, around fireworks time we will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with some humidity. We will also be dry with some clouds possible. This will be a similar situation across most of the country, so if you plan on travelling anywhere in the United States the forecast is looking good.
WARMING UP, HUMIDITY INCREASE, AND STORMS RETURN
The trends set-up during the holiday weekend will continue into next week. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s by Monday, the humidity will also rise to uncomfortable levels during that time. By Wednesday, a cold front will move into the area, bringing a chance for thunderstorms. These storms should be more typical of summer, mainly scattered, nothing as widespread as the last week. Isolated storm chances will continue into the weekend with temperatures slightly cooling off into the 80s.