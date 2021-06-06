It is June in Missouri, and this week will certainly feel like it. With our first truly hot stretch, to daily storm chances, this week will feel quintessentially June. Let's jump right into it.
STORM CHANCES BEGIN TODAY
Yesterday we hit a high of 86 under a lot of sunshine, today there will be more cloud cover which will keep our temperatures a tad cooler in the lower 80s. Unlike yesterday however, there will be an uptick in humidity, that humidity will lead to a chance for an isolated storm this afternoon.
These thunderstorms will be very summer-like, they will pop up in isolated locations throughout the afternoon. Therefore, timing out who will get storms when is difficult, so keep updated with the KOMU Weather and Traffic App and the interactive radar this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms can produce isolated downpours along with lots of lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors! Good news is these storms will remain isolated so not everybody will see rain, and those that do will see rain for a short time before things dry out. Keep an eye to the sky!
DAILY STORM CHANCES
Today is just the first day of thunderstorm chances, as each day this weekend will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few things to keep in mind this week regarding storm chances: 1.) there will be plenty of dry time each day, there will be days where you might not see rain at all, but the chances each afternoon are there. 2.) These storms will mainly be in the afternoon. 3.) Not expecting severe weather. However, a few storms could produce downpours leading to brief ponding on roadways and agitated creeks, as well as lots of lightning, these are significant threats on their own so you want to pay attention to any storm chance.
A WARMING TREND
The other aspect of June in Missouri is warm to hot temperatures, and there will be plenty of that this week. By the late week, there is a warming trend expected with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s by Friday. The high temperature each day will be contingent on the clouds/rain chances those days, the drier the day the warmer it might be. By Friday, there will be some in Missouri that could break into the 90s for the first time this year. These warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend, and possibly even into next week.