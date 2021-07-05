TODAY'S FORECAST
It is a seasonal start to the week with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine will be abundant through the day, but the sky will be hazy at times due to smoke in our atmosphere. This won’t cause problems for most, but if you are sensitive to air quality issues take proper precautions.
Monday Planner: Many folks are enjoying the day off since the 4th of July fell on a weekend.If you're off today, it's going to be a great day to spend by the pool. Highs will warm to near 90° with plenty of sunshine. I have the forecast on KOMU 8 News Today! #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/wr8YsavB4h— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 5, 2021
THE WEEK AHEAD
Sunshine will continue in abundance for Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity will remain at sticky levels for both Monday and Tuesday, but will increase for Wednesday.
Isolated rain chances will return on Wednesday as a weak cold front arrives. This cold front will bring a slight drop in temperature and humidity for Thursday before we warm up and become humid again for Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will be isolated on Wednesday, meaning most of us won’t see much in terms of rainfall. We will watch another chance of rain for the weekend as a secondary cold front brings another push of cooler air.