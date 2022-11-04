Friday Night
Storms move in from the west in the evening and stick around during the night dropping some much needed widespread rain. We are in a Storm Mode 1 for Friday night as the storms are not likely to be severe, but we're still paying close attention and will keep you informed of any changes.
The Weekend
Showers dissipate early in the morning with clouds clearing as well to make for a mostly sunny Saturday as we warm up to 58 degrees. It will definitely be feeling cooler this weekend than it has been this past week! Our high on Sunday will be just shy of 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
Next Week
Temperatures dip back into the mid 60s on Monday before warming up to the lower 70s for Tuesday through Thursday. Isolated showers are possible on Tuesday as it will be the cloudiest day of the week ahead.