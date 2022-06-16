Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and track through areas north of I-70 overnight, after midnight lasting into early Friday morning.
A few of these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) because there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will feature a few extra clouds in the morning, but skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs near 90. Heat index values are expected to still be near 100°
Humidity will be lower for Saturday and Sunday with slightly cooler air in place.
Saturday will feature highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s. Sunday is expected to be a touch warmer with highs near 90° with heat indices in the middle 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heat will surge back into the region for early next week, but it’s not looking quite as humid as we’ve been this week. Regardless, we are expecting high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.