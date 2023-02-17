Be ready for a very cold start to the morning after light snow fell across the region Thursday afternoon.
Now that skies have cleared overnight, temps have fallen in the 10s with wind chills in the single digits Friday morning.
We will see lots of sunshine Friday as high pressure moves in. Winds will also weaken. Temps will be in the 20s this morning, rising in the upper 30s this afternoon.
This weekend will be fairly quiet with just a passing warm front Saturday. It will be breezy tomorrow and there will be clouds, so lets call it partly cloudy. Sunday will be sunny and less windy with highs in the upper 50s.
Next week will be active for weather with passing frontal and pressure systems nearly every day! However, precipitation chances are very low to start. We expect to see rain on Wednesday. Possibly "spring-time" thunderstorms. (That could mean storms that bring wind and hail) As of now, any wintry weather would stay north in Iowa.
Temps next week will range in the lower 50s from Monday through Wednesday, falling in the 40s to close the week.