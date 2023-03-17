After a few days of temps in the lower 60s, Friday through the weekend will be significantly cooler. There will also be a noticeable wind-chill as well.
Feels-like temps this morning will be in the middle to upper teens for much of mid-Missouri. As temperatures increase today, wind-chills will still feel like the lower to middle 30s while actual temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Temperatures only continue to drop on Saturday. Highs will only be in the lower 30s, but there will be a wind chill in the teens for the majority of the day. Winds could be gusting up to 30MPH.
These cool days look to be short lived as another warm up will come next week. Monday is the first official day of Spring, but temperatures will still be on the cooler side. The week will start with temps in the lower 50s, but will increase throughout the week.