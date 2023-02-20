Temperatures will be very mild today as mid-Missouri nears the middle 60s under a sunny sky. This will continue tomorrow; although, temperatures will be slightly lower back in the middle 50s. The big event of this week will come on Wednesday.
Before Wednesday, this week will be very dry and mild. Starting late on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, there begins the chance for rain. Rain is expected to become more widespread early in the afternoon before ending late Wednesday evening.
Out of this system, we could get 0.5" to 1.5" of rainfall across mid-Missouri. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
After this rain passes, cooler air will filter in throughout mid-MO. High temps on Thursday will be in the middle 40s, but that will also happen very early on in the day. Temperatures in the afternoon could fall to the upper 30s. Friday will also be chilly.
Looking ahead to the weekend, some snow flurries could fall early on Saturday morning before temps warm to the middle 50s once again.