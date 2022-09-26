This will be a very mild and comfortable week ahead and there is now some color on the tops of trees.
The weather will be very quiet this week - Monday through Saturday. Look for breezy winds at times during the day which could lead to brief wind chills in the mornings, feeling like we are in the lower to middle 40s.
Morning lows this week will generally fall in the middle to upper 40s. There may be some areas in the upper 30s at night this week. No frost is expected at this time.
Afternoon temperatures will generally only reach the lower to middle 70s this week as cool, dry air flows in to Missouri from regions far north into Canada near the poles.
While this is a very dry and quiet week, this will also be a very dry period of weather for Missouri. Rain is not expected any time soon...It might be a solid eight to ten days until our next rain chances. Why? A dominating ridge in the jet stream will be forming over the rocky mountains, pushing any storms associated with rain closer towards Canada.