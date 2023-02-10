After some chilly temperatures today, we look to warm to the weekend.
Temperatures tomorrow should warm to near 50 under abundant sunshine! Any and all outdoor plans will be safe to enjoy this weekend as winds will also remain fairly calm.
Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures continue to warm to the middle to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be enjoyable for barbequing or outdoor tailgating.
Warmer temperatures continue into the beginning of next week. The next big chance for rain will not come until Tuesday (Valentine's Day).
Chances for rain continue throughout the middle of next week with Wednesday being slightly drier, but scattered showers return on Thursday.