Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible for this evening as a stationary boundary starts to lift to the north across the region. Most of the rainfall will likely be focused in an area south of I-70. This is just one of many rainfall opportunities over the next few days. Rain will taper off by the middle of the night and temperatures will remain fairly warm, in the middle to 40s.
A short lived warm up
Warmer air will start to arrive on Wednesday as winds slowly shift out of the south and a warm front pushes through the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and this will stall the temperature progress. Highs will be near 60.
Temperatures will actually stay warm and Thursday morning will start in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This warmer start, combined with sunshine and gusty winds out of the south will help temperatures soar into the lower 80s. Winds are expected to gust up to 30-35 MPH.
Another cold front
Another cold front will arrive on Friday bringing with it quite the complicated forecast. This cold front will have ample support and strength to provide another big drop in temperatures. The timing of this frontal system is during the morning, meaning temperatures are expected to fall through the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 50s with cloudy skies.
Rainfall is also expected with this front, particularly Friday morning. Rain looks fairly light at this point, but it should be widespread providing some much needed rainfall.
Looking ahead
Some sunshine is expected on Saturday, but it will be another chilly day. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and warm to the lower 50s.
Sunday looks warmer with highs in the upper 50s with rain chances returning to the forecast. Rain is ahead of a cold front that looks to bring more cool air into next week.