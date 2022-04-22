A warm front passing through the Midwest will lead to a stretch of 80 degree days and a somewhat, summer-like feel, and a great opportunity to be outdoors.
Starting Friday morning will be temps already in the middle 60s with developing winds out of the south at 10-15mph. Any rain showers will be mainly over far northern Missouri, suggesting we should be mainly dry.
We will get lots of sunshine today with breezy winds south of the south. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be as gusty as 30-35mph.
Saturday will be another sunny, warm and breezy day. Winds advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service as wind gusts could reach 40-45mph across the state of Missouri. Temperatures on Saturday will again reach the lower 80s.
Spring foliage: While we have seen daffodils, tulips and a few trees bloom across the region, trees have just now begun to show leaf buds and may start to show more green color over this warm weekend. But, it does seem like the trees have been running a week or two behind on this greening process.
Gardeners: This will be another great Saturday to do lawn work and maintenance. Be mindful of the strong wind. Tree trimming, burning brush piles should NOT be done Saturday. Lawn fertilizer and grass seeding applications can be done with rain in the forecast later this weekend.
There will be a chance for rain this weekend. The best timing for showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. There may be a chance for severe storms capable of producing strong winds and large hail Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.
Sunday afternoon is now trending drier. There may be some sunshine by the afternoon too, but cooler weather will keep temps in the lower 60s to close the weekend.
Next week appears to be very quiet and slightly cooler than normal as jet stream winds become weak for a few days. Highs next week can generally be expected in the 60s.