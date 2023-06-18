After many days of forecasting, we finally saw the showers and thunderstorms we desperately needed. Many areas around mid Missouri saw rain today and some even got thunderstorms! Totals ranged from just a trace to over 1.00”+ in under an hour! But now that the day is coming to a close, we’ll be watching the rain fizzle out.
TOMORROW:
Monday will gadge a pretty good idea of what the rest of the week is going to feel like. Some higher levels of humidity are expected because of the rainwater evaporating. High temperatures staying in the upper 80s tomorrow with only a few clouds.
LOOKING AHEAD:
For the rest of the week expect lower 90s and some noticeable humidity. Progressing through the week the humidity will become less and less sticky, but temperatures are forecasted to stay in the toasty range of the low 90s and upper 80s. This coming week will be a fantastic week to schedule some afternoon pool days! Help cool you down while still enjoying the amazing outdoors!