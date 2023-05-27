It will be a very pleasant weekend over Mid-Missouri, as Saturday will be slightly warmer than average for our highs, only reaching the low 70s, and our lows well be just a bit lower than average, getting down to the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday night, but slowly increasing after that. The clear skies, calm winds, and increased warmth will make for an enjoyable day outdoors, just be sure to wear sunscreen.
SUNDAY
Sunday will continue to press upwards temperature wise, as we reach the middle 80s for much of us. There is a possibility for some early morning clouds, but should be another fairly clear day. Lows will still be in the middle 50s, but this should be the last night for quite some time that we have those lows below 60.
LOOKING AHEAD
We currently have what is called a Rex block in place that essentially means that we are keeping a low pressure system to our south and getting clear, dry weather from a high pressure system. This block will slowly be dissolved over the weekend which will allow for a greater chance of showers in the middle to late next week, but that is still looking a bit scarce on where or if any of us will actually see moisture. I am confident that we will receive some hot temperatures, reaching 90 degrees around Wednesday and keeping our high temperatures consistent at that range.