Happy Saturday! A great weekend is on tap to head outdoors and enjoy nature.
We made it to the weekend! After a long first week of November, try to get outdoors today and tomorrow to soak in the sun and warmth. pic.twitter.com/kvpPW4tbkf— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 7, 2020
Early November Warmth- Monday record broken?
Temperatures have been unseasonably warm for several days now. The average high temperature for Mid-MO in early November is in the upper 50s, with low temperatures normally in the upper 30s. We're watching a record for this Monday, November 9th with a forecasted high of 77 and low of 60. The record set is 78 (1999) for the hottest temperature on this day at COU and 60 (1938) for the warmest low temperature on 11/9.
Pattern shift ahead this week
The jet stream above us has set up a quasi-stationary ridging pattern over the central U.S., providing warm and calm weather through the Midwest. However, near-average conditions are expected to make a return this week as a cold front will sweep across the country. This one will pack more of a punch as the jet stream above it will shift and funnel in cooler air from central Canada behind the front. Veterans Day (Wednesday) will begin with temperatures in the middle 30s.
What to know about the next few days
As we make this change, TODAY will see winds begin to pick up with gusts up to 20 MPH possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s today and TOMORROW, the biggest difference being that clouds will move back into Mid-MO ahead of this system. By MONDAY, air will be its warmest before it collides with a cool and wet air mass behind the cold front, providing rain for TUESDAY.