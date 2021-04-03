Easter is nearly upon us! And while some Easters in mid-MO have brought cold rains, cloudy skies, or even snowflakes, we're going to be really fortunate with this year's weather. We will break down the forecast in today's Weather Story.
Saturday
Are you a fan of sunny skies? If so, Saturday is your day! We're looking at nearly wall to wall sunshine throughout the day. All that sun will help to warm things up to near 70 area-wide.
Our official forecast high is 70 degrees in Columbia, but there are indications that we could push it a degree or two warmer. This is possible due to the southwesterly winds, which will combine with the sun to make things mild.
Speaking of the wind, Saturday is also shaping up to be breezy. Winds should hover between 10 and 20 mph throughout the day, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Although it won't be a "hold onto your hats" type of day, please remember that vegetation is still very dry. Our humidity will also be low Saturday afternoon.
It won't take much for open flames to spread out of control, so please consider refraining from outdoor burning until winds die down after sunset.
Easter Sunday
If you like Saturday's weather, chances are that you'll like Sunday's even better. We'll see highs climb into the middle 70s across the area. Abundant sunshine is also expected, especially for the first half of the day. Put that together with less breezy conditions than Saturday, and our Easter forecast is shaping up to be pretty darn close to perfect!
We may notice a few more clouds by the afternoon, but the overall outlook for Easter is this: warm, sunny, and just a touch on the breezy side.
The Week Ahead
The warming trend will stick with us through the first half of the workweek. Highs by Tuesday might be flirting with 80 in portions of the area, though whether or not we get there depends on how much sun there is.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, our next weathermaker will be knocking on the door. Computer models are consistent with showing a storm system working into the area, delivering a chance of rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday. It's too early to talk specifics, though we will certainly want to stay informed over the next few days.
Have an egg-celent Easter weekend!