After the very active past week, this week will give Mid-Missouri a much needed break as temperatures go on a warming trend through the week.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The average high for February is around 43, while the average low is around 24. We will be at or above those averages for the entire 8-day stretch. The coolest day is today with a high of 41 and a low of 17 due to a cool front. As many will be heading back to school or work for the first time in a few days, you will want to bundle up. Temperatures on Monday will climb into the lower 40s.
The first peak of the warm-up is on Tuesday and Wednesday when highs reach the 50s. Snow melt will be well underway by this point, so it is possible that temperatures climb even higher if we see more snow melt away.
A weak cool front on Wednesday will drop temperatures briefly on Thursday, with Friday jumping to our warmest temperature yet being well into the 50s. Even by the weekend those temperatures continue to be above average as Valentines Day approaches.
We are not expecting any precipitation chances over the next several days, not even many clouds to find until the later half of next week.