There will be a brief warm-up coming Friday before cooler weather arrives later this weekend. We are also tracking two chances for weekend rain.
Temperatures on your way out the door will be in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a quick warm-up today thanks also to a southerly breeze that has developed. Look for temperatures to reach the upper 80s this afternoon for areas mainly in daytime sunshine. Areas that have clouds will be slightly cooler.
Clouds will begin to build over northern Missouri by this afternoon which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures over the northern half of the state. There may also be rain chances north of I-70 today, but the main chance for rain will hold off until later this evening and overnight.
Rain chances are high over the early part of the weekend as a slow moving cold front passes through the region. This will lead to a chance for rain Friday night through early Saturday morning, before 8am...and again Saturday afternoon during the peak heating of the day until 9pm Saturday evening. The rest of the weekend is now trending dry.
Temperatures will still manage to reach the middle 80s Saturday, falling in the lower 80s on Sunday. Another passing cold front into early Monday morning will allow for even cooler temperatures for the beginning of next week with highs in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.
There will be another brief warm-up around Thursday and Friday of next week in lieu of our next series of passing waves in the jet stream. This means the Mizzou football game Thursday evening will be warm, but should be dry. Friday night high school football games will also be warm, but may occur some rain which will become more probable next weekend.