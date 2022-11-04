Friday will eventually turn stormy and the weekend shapes up to be drier with chilly winds.
It will be very windy Friday as a growing storm system is now into eastern Kansas this morning. Gust potential will be around 30-40mph today out from the south. Temps are already in the upper 60s this morning and will reach the upper 70s quickly this afternoon.
Thunderstorms will remain out west during the morning, but are expected to begin in central Missouri after 3pm. It will be a stormy evening with rain lasting through around 3-6am Saturday morning.
Saturday will now be a dry and progressively sunny day with gusty winds. Be prepared to be cold with highs only in the upper 50s and wind chills throughout the day.
Sunday will be warmer and we expect lots of sunshine. Sunday's highs will rise to near 70 degrees.
DON'T FORGET! Daylight saving time ends this weekend and you will need to set clocks back one hour
Next week will begin very warm and continues the trend of near-70 degree temperatures Monday and Tuesday. There now appears to be a passing storm system on Tuesday morning which could bring sprinkles.
There is a viewable Lunar Eclipse early Tuesday morning from 2:30am until 6:30am. The peak of this eclipse will be around 4:30am in the western sky. there may now be clouds limiting the visibility of this eclipse.