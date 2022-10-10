That's right. Rain is back in the region as early as tonight and tomorrow looks to be, at times a rainy day.
for now, Monday will be warm and sunny again. Just like yesterday, the temps will start out cool, then build quickly under the afternoon sun. highs this afternoon will reach the lower 80s.
Clouds will begin to increase as our next storm system moves in from the southwest. This cloud cover will likely lead to rain development sometime after midnight tonight with scattered showers expected by Tuesday morning's commute.
Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday. As of now, severe weather is not expected, but we could see come small hail and 40+ mph winds develop in any of the stronger storms.
Rain will come to an end early Wednesday morning with the passage of a cold front. Rainfall amounts may vary, but we could see around 0.25" to 0.50" of rain accumulations around central Missouri. Some locations which experience continual thunderstorm activity may receive up to an inch of rainfall. This rain will not fully cut into the drought and abnormally dry conditions over Missouri, but any rain at this point will help. It has been VERY dry lately.
The rest of the week will be pretty quiet and cooler with highs in the 60s and mornings in the 30s and 40s. The coolest night ahead will be Friday morning where temps will reach the middle 30s over northeast Missouri. Another frost is possible up there if it does indeed get cold enough.