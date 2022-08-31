If you suffer from seasonal allergies there isn’t much good news in the forecast in terms of relief from the ragweed.
Do you hear the sneezing, coughing, and sniffles? That's going to continue for the next several days as mold and ragweed values remain high #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo 🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/VxaiFaVyJ3— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 31, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Winds will shift out of the south overnight allowing for a little bit of warmer air to move into the region. Out the door temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s to kick off the day.
The Mizzou Tigers will kickoff the football season on Thursday and as fans tailgate temperatures are going to be warm with highs warming to the lower 90s across central Missouri. We’ll cool to the middle 80s for the 7 p.m. kickoff as a few more clouds return to the region.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but at this point it looks like most will stay dry.
Temperatures will remain pretty consistent through the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Humidity will make a return to the “sticky” category, but won’t make for a huge heat index factor. Temperatures look to remain warm through the week.