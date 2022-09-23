The weekend
Clouds leftover from Friday's rain will dissipate by the afternoon, leaving us with a sunny and warm start to the weekend on Saturday.
A cold front coming through Saturday will drop our temperatures a few degrees for the week ahead, but its more noted effect is the dry air that settles in behind it. Sunday and beyond will stay dry with mainly clear skies.
Next week
Our last week of September will be feeling more fall-like, with temperatures staying in the 70s. Expect breezy days early next week, while dry and sunny days persist. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s, making for some chilly mornings. So, make sure you've got a jacket with you when you head out the door!