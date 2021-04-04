I hope you enjoyed the warm weekend. Not only was it warm... it was the warmest of 2021 to date.
WARM TO START THE WEEK
Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, though more clouds than sun are expected on Tuesday.
Winds will gust up to 30mph from the south, pushing in warm air even during times of cloud cover.
Highs will reach around 80º the first two days of the week. A low pressure system and attendant cold front will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, along with cooler, more-seasonal temps.
STORM MODE SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL
Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. please join us as we discuss everything from storm safety tips to hail formation to new severe weather alerts to tornado climatology to the forecast for the rest of spring into summer... and more!
You can watch on air on KOMU 8 or online at komu.com or on our streaming TV app KOMU 8 News. See you there!
MID-WEEK MOISTURE
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin on Wednesday morning around sunrise. Some of these storms may be stronger with small hail and strong wind gusts.
Another round is possible in the afternoon to evening. This round may also feature strong storms.
Temperatures are expected to hold in the 60s throughout the day.
Rain may linger into Thursday as the low pressure center spins through the Quad Cities to our north. We're not expecting thunderstorms on Thursday, just passing showers.
Temperatures will be cooler behind this system. Highs may only reach the 50s on Thursday.
Both days, expect winds to still generally gust up to 30 mph.
THE SUN'S RETURN
On Friday we expect a high pressure system to begin its push into the central U.S. and this will allow for more sunshine into the weekend.