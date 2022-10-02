Temperatures will be on a warming trend for the early part of the week with high temperatures briefly touching the 80s, but a much cooler push of air will arrive by the weekend.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start near 50° with highs warming to right around 80° for the afternoon with abundant sunshine.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will continue to be around 80° through Wednesday, but the next cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing a big push of cooler air for Friday and the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool through the weekend and patchy frost will even be a possibility on Saturday morning. Temperatures should warm fairly quickly by the end of the weekend into the following week.