A warm pattern to close out the week and this weekend turns chilly by Sunday night.
Very pleasant weather can be expected Friday morning and again by the evening, plus we see more sunshine throughout the day rising temperatures into the middle to upper 80s.
High school football games will start warm with temps in the middle 80s just before kick-off, dropping quickly in the 70s for the remainder of the game...You may want a pull-over or a sweater if the evenings have been chilly to you this week.
There is a developing southeasterly breeze today that not only ushers in a new air mass, but ushers in a new pattern for the weekend.
Saturday will be a warmer day and with more sunshine, temps will warm into the upper 80s. Clouds will begin to drift in by the evening, but any rain is expected to stay over southeast Missouri, or far northwest Missouri - Generally speaking, a dry day.
There is a cold front to our northwest that will be moving in late Saturday night which will bring both rain and colder air. Rain will become possible after midnight into Sunday morning. This rain will continue off and on Sunday, coming to an end Sunday evening. More spot showers are possible on an overcast Monday, becoming drier and sunnier Tuesday.
Temperatures will take a big drop by late weekend, only reaching the lower 70s Sunday, falling in the lower 50s by Monday morning. There will be a northerly breeze Monday, so expect WIND CHILLS Monday morning!
However, next week will quickly turn warm and by Thursday we are right back in the upper 80s, possibly near 90 degrees. This stretch of warmer, mainly sunny weather will continue into Family Weekend for Mizzou next weekend with low rain chances (0-10%) for now.